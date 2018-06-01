Editor’s Picks: May 24-31, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

CADCAM Group Debuts MECODES Methodology for Collaboration for 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

CCE Version 2018 of EnSuite-Lite Released

Creaform Announces Creaform ACADEMIA Portable 3D Measurement Tools

EON Reality Releases AVR Platform to Simplify AR and VR Content Creation

KREON Technologies Offers New Skyline 3D Scanners Range

National Instruments Unveils LabVIEW 2018

Onshape Enterprise Introduced

@Xi Computer’s Meshroom VR Studio Software Bundled with @Xi Workstations