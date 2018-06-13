Editor’s Picks: May 31 to June 6, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

C3D Labs Announces Mesh2Brep Module Transforms Meshes to Solids

CCE Announces TrEND to Help Accelerate New Product Development

COMSOL Multiphysics Ray Optics Module Can Simulate Optical Phenomena in Gyroscopes

DATADVANCE Releases pSeven 6.13 for Data Analysis and Optimization

EOS Introduces Formiga P 110 Velocis

MathWorks Adds New Predictive Maintenance Product for MATLAB

Siemens PLM Announces Simcenter Testlab Update

3D Systems Introduces DMP Flex 100 and DMP Dental 100 Metal 3D Printers

Siemens PLM’s Solid Edge 2019 Released

Siemens PLM Extends Model-Based Systems Engineering Portfolio

Sinterit Launches Sinterit Lisa 2 SLS 3D Printer