Editor’s Picks: May 31 to June 6, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.
One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:
C3D Labs Announces Mesh2Brep Module Transforms Meshes to Solids
CCE Announces TrEND to Help Accelerate New Product Development
COMSOL Multiphysics Ray Optics Module Can Simulate Optical Phenomena in Gyroscopes
DATADVANCE Releases pSeven 6.13 for Data Analysis and Optimization
EOS Introduces Formiga P 110 Velocis
MathWorks Adds New Predictive Maintenance Product for MATLAB
Siemens PLM Announces Simcenter Testlab Update
3D Systems Introduces DMP Flex 100 and DMP Dental 100 Metal 3D Printers
Siemens PLM’s Solid Edge 2019 Released
Siemens PLM Extends Model-Based Systems Engineering Portfolio