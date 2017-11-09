Editor’s Picks for November 2-8, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Augury Announces Halo to Diagnose and Predict Mechanical Failures in Smart Facilities

Autodesk Unveils SketchBook for Android 4.0

BOXX Technologies Introduces BOXX Apex S Class Workstation

BETA CAE Systems Announces v18.0.1 Release of its CAE Suite

Keysight Technologies Introduces ADS 2017 for Wireless Communications Design

Measurement Computing Introduces WebDAQ 504 Internet Enabled Vibration/Acoustic Logger

Multicam Introduces Coreo CNC Software

PicoQuant GmbH Releases QuCoa for Analyzing Quantum Correlations

3D Systems Launches ProX SLS 6100 for Functional Prototyping and Production-Grade Quality Parts

3D Systems Announces Availability of Figure 4, A Modular, Scalable, Fully-Integrated Additive Manufacturing Platform

3D Systems Unveils DMP 8500 Factory Solution Additive Metal Platform

Siemens Announces Advanced Machine Engineering Solution

VERASHAPE to Unveil 5-Axis VSHAPER 3D Printer

ZWSOFT Launches ZWCAD Mechanical 2018