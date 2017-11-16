Editor’s Picks for November 9-15, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Dell EMC Announces Solutions that Bring Machine and Deep Learning to Mainstream

EnvisionTEC Unveils Two Production-Ready 3D Printers

EnvisionTEC Unveils Perfactory Software Suite 3.2 Enterprise Software Suite

EOS Unveils EOS P 500 for 3D Printing Polymers on an Industrial Scale

Equus Compute Solutions Launches Servers with New Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs

Farsoon Technologies Unveils FS1001P, its Next Generation in Additive Production

HP’s Jet Fusion 3D 4210 Printing Solution for Industrial-Scale 3D Manufacturing Environments

Materialise Launches e-Stage for Metal 3D Printing

National Instruments Announces PXI Chassis with 58 W of Power and Cooling per Slot

PTC Launches ThingWorx Asset Advisor for Remote Monitoring and Servicing of Assets in the Field

Simufact Releases Additive 3 for Additive Manufacturing Simulation

SPEE3D Announces Supersonic Metal 3D Printing

Stratasys Unveils GrabCAD Voxel Print for Voxel-Controlled 3D Printing