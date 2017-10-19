Editor’s Picks for October 12-18, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

CAD fx Releases DeltaPDF PDF Comparison Tool

CAMplete Solutions Releases CAMplete TruePath 2018

Datakit Updates CAD Conversion Tools with Version 2017.4

EDEM 2018 for Discrete Element Method Analyses Now Available

EDEM Releases EDEM Abaqus Coupling

HP Announces the ZBook x2 Detachable PC Workstation

National Instruments’s Data Management Software Suite Turns Big Analog into Insights

MSC Software Releases MaterialCenter 2017 for Material Data and Process Management

NextComputing Offers Edge TR Workstation with Threadripper

ProtoTech Solutions Updates with Version 1.0 of its JSON Exporter for AutoCAD

Saelig Co. Announces TekBox EMCView Pre-compliance Testing Software

Sigma Labs to Unveil PrintRite3D INSPECT V3.0 Quality Assurance Software

Ultimaker Releases Ultimaker Cura 3.0 for 3D Printing