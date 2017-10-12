Editor’s Picks for October 5-11, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.
One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:
CADEX Announces CAD Exchange Version 3.40
CAD Schroer Releases v4.3 of M4 ISO Isometrics for PTC Creo Piping
CCE Unveils Updated Version of Explore 3D CAD Viewing Software
COMSOL Expects 4th-Quarter Release for COMSOL Multiphysics and Server 5.3a
DeskArtes Oy Releases 3DEdit Pro v3.0 for 3D Printing
Gstarsoft’s GstarCAD 2018 Now Available
Hexagon PPM Releases CAESAR II for Pipe Stress Analysis
IntelliCAD Technology Consortium (ITC) Releases IntelliCAD 8.4a
NI Announces Vehicle Radar Test System for Testing Autonomous Driving Technologies
NUMECA Releases FINE/Turbo and FINE/Design3D v12.1
NVIDIA Announces NVIDIA DRIVE PX Pegasus AI Computer to Make Robot Taxis a Reality
Skriware Introduces SKRIWARE 2 3D Printer
Trace Software International Announces elecworks 2018 Electrical CAD Solution Worldwide
Velocity Micro Introduces ProMagix HD360A Built with Workstation AMD Epyc Processors
wave6 2017 Available for Vibro-Acoustics and Aero-vibroacoutics Simulations