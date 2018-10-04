Editor’s Picks: Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Ashlar-Vellum Announces V11 of its 3D Solid and Surface Modeling Software

Ashlar-Vellum Announces V12 of its Graphite 3D Wireframe CAD Software

Autodesk Introduces 3ds Max 2019.2

CADEX Ltd. Releases CAD Exchanger 3.51

DfR Solutions Offers Sherlock Automated Design Analysis Version 6.0

FARO Introduces 6DoF Laser Tracker Platform

Frustum Debuts GENERATE Interactive Generative Design Software

Luxion Releases KeyShot 8

MecSoft Releases VisualCAMc Production CAM for Onshape

Modelon Introduces Aircraft Dynamics Library