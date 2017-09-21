Home / New Products / Editor’s Picks for September 14-20, 2017

Editor’s Picks for September 14-20, 2017

Posted by: Anthony J. Lockwood in New Products September 21, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

3D Systems Announces Geomagic Control X 2018 and GibbsCAM 12

BigLever Software and Method Park Partner to Deliver PLE Process Framework for the Enterprise

Boothroyd Dewhurst’s DFM 3.0 for Product Manufacturing Cost Analysis Launched

BOXX Technologies Introduces APEXX 4 6301 Workstation with AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processor

CGTech Releases VERICUT 8.1 for CNC Machine Simulation and More

EOS Introduces IPCM M Pro Solution for Additive Manufacturing Material Handling

ESI Group’s SYSWELD Version 2017 Launched

FARO Announces Visual Inspect for Inspection and Design

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Offers New Portable Scanning Bundle

HP Announces HP Z8 G4 Workstation

Kisters Enhances 3DViewStation with Advanced Automatic 2D Drawing Generation

