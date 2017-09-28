Home / New Products / Editor’s Picks for September 21-27, 2017

Editor’s Picks for September 21-27, 2017

Posted by: Anthony J. Lockwood in New Products September 28, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

AutoForm Engineering Offers EasyBlank Cloud Service for Sheet Metal Designers

BCN3D Technologies Unveils BCN3D Sigmax 3D Printer

Dassault Systèmes Launches SOLIDWORKS 2018

Digital Metal Announces DM P2500 for 3D Printing Metal Objects

LimitState Launches Version 3.1 of LimitState:FORM

Newton Cloud Introduces Order Bill of Materials for Production Planning

Prusa Printers Announces Original Prusa i3 MK3

Stibo Systems Releases Updated Version of SpirePLM

About Anthony J. Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood is Digital Engineering's Editor-at-Large. Contact him via de-editors@digitaleng.news.
