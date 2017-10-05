Editor’s Picks for September 28-October 4, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

DatapointLabs Releases CAETestBench for Validation of Simulation

EDEM Launches EDEM 2018 for Discrete Element Modeling

ESI Group Releases Virtual Seat Solution 2017 for Auto and Aircraft Manufacturing

Lattice Technology’s Release Includes Enhancements for Manufacturing Planning and Validation

Maplesoft Release New Version of MapleSim

PTC Plans Release of Version 7 of its Vuforia Augmented Reality Platform

PTC Announces Vuforia Chalk App for Augmented Reality Communications

PTC’s ThingWorx Studio Offers Digital Content-Related Advancements

Sigmetrix Announces CETOL 6σ for NX Tolerance Analysis

Sigmetrix Debuts EZtol Mechanical Variation and Tolerance Analysis Software for Autodesk Inventor

Ultimaker Releases Cura 3.0; Launches Cura Connect for 3D Printing

ZMorph Unveils VX Multitool 3D Printer, Updates Voxelizer Software