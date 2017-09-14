Editor’s Picks for September 7-13, 2017

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

Canon USA Launches imagePROGRAF TX Series for Technical Documents

Hexagon Manufacturing Announces HTA Measurement Solution

HP’s FitStation Platform Made for Individualized 3D Printed Footwear

Lenovo Unveils ThinkStation P920 and P720 Workstations

Luxion Releases New Content Pack for KeyShot 7

How ANSYS Discovery Live Transforms Design

Precise Simulation Releases FEATool v1.7

voxeljet AG Announces High-Speed Sintering 3D Printing System

ZWSOFT’s ZWCAD 2018 is Now Available