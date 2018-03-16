Editor’s Picks: March 8-14, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.

One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:

cofaso Software Unveils cofaso eSchematic

Keysight Technologies Offers Advanced Power Electronics Modeling Solution

Mentor Updates FloMASTER Thermo-Fluid System Modeling Solution

Synopsys Releases Simpleware for 3D Image Processing

Synopsys’ PhoeniX OptoDesigner 5.2 Adds Photonic Filter Synthesis