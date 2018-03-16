Editor’s Picks: March 8-14, 2018

Each week, DE’s Editor at Large, Tony Lockwood, combs through dozens of new product releases and uses his years of engineering industry knowledge to choose a few products and services that he thinks will help engineers innovate by working smarter and more efficiently.
One of the picks will be chosen as DE’s Editor’s Pick of the Week:
cofaso Software Unveils cofaso eSchematic
Keysight Technologies Offers Advanced Power Electronics Modeling Solution
Mentor Updates FloMASTER Thermo-Fluid System Modeling Solution
Synopsys Releases Simpleware for 3D Image Processing
Synopsys’ PhoeniX OptoDesigner 5.2 Adds Photonic Filter Synthesis