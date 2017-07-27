element14 Community Launches ‘IoT on Wheels’ Design Challenge with STMicroelectronics

element14.com, an electronic design community, has launched a new Design Challenge for designers and engineers called ‘IoT on Wheels.’ Sponsored by STMicroelectronics, element14 is looking for 10 community members to demonstrate IoT-connected transport solutions by creating a prototype that shows how current technologies can make today’s vehicles safer, smarter and more efficient, element14 reports.

This new Design Challenge from element14 is looking for inspirational prototypes that might change the way people travel, improve commutes or make people safer when on the road. The challenge extends to all forms of transport, according to element14. Hardware Modder Ben Heck will be participating in the challenge on The Ben Heck show, providing inspiration for the challengers and others wishing to participate.

element14 is accepting applications for the ‘IoT on Wheels’ challenge from now until August 14, 2017. Ten official challengers are to be announced on August 28, who will receive a complimentary kit containing the STM32 Nucleo MCU development board along with a sensor expansion board, Bluetooth LE expansion board and WiFi expansion board, all from ST Microelectronics. Each of the 10 challengers will provide weekly updates on their progress through blog posts, photos and videos via the element14 Community.

Challengers will have until November 13, 2017 to submit their projects. Entries will be judged on originality, innovation and technical merit by a panel of judges including experts from ST Microelectronics, Loughborough University’s Wolfson School of Mechanical, Electronic, and Manufacturing Engineering and element14 top member judge, Rachael Peterson.

The winners will be announced in December 2017.

The grand prize winner will receive a bundle of products worth over $1,700 including a Segway MiniPRO, Oculus Rift and Touch VR Headset and Duratool Crimp Kit. The second prize bundle is worth over $1,000 containing a Pioneer GPS Cycle Computer Bundle, GoPro Hero 5 Black Action Camera and Soldering Iron, hot knife and Heat Tool Kit. The third prize bundle worth over $800 containing a Traxxas Slash Radio Controlled Car pro, QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones and a Tenma Programmable Bench Power Supply. All challengers who submit a completed project will receive a Duratool Electronic Tool Kit, Duratool Heat Gun and a Tenma Handheld Digital Multimeter.

To learn more, visit element14.com.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.