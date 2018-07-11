Elysium Announces Solid Edge Support for Migration Tool CADfeature

CADfeature lets users remaster part and assembly histories, parameters, dimensions, sketches and constraints as well as relationships among features. CADfeature preserves the design intent of legacy and other source CAD files by transferring the full formula used to define a model’s geometry, Elysium reports. Once CADfeature has mapped data over to the target CAD system, it creates a quality assessment report that allows users to take a deeper look into the results, the company adds.

Elysium develops interoperability solutions for digital design and PLM markets. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, the company has additional offices in France, Germany and the U.S. Elysium currently supports data exchange among ACIS, CADmeister, CATIA V4/V5/V6, Creo Elements/Direct, Creo Parametric, DELMIA, Inventor, JT, NX, NX I-deas, Parasolid, PLM XML, SIMULIA Abaqus, SOLIDWORKS, Systema, 3D XML, XVL and the STEP and STL standards. Elysium products, including ASFALIS, CADdoctor and CADfeature, can be used for translating, repairing and ensuring the product data quality of 3D CAD/CAM and CAE models, the company reports.

For more info, visit Elysium.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.