Home / Design / Elysium Draws Business Leaders to First Global Summit on Validating Model-Based Definition

Elysium Draws Business Leaders to First Global Summit on Validating Model-Based Definition

Posted by: admin in Design, News February 14, 2017

Elysium Inc., an interoperability solution provider, hosted its first global user and partner summit in Huntington Beach, CA, last month.  Attendees included a host of engineering-driven organizations, many of which are engaged in implementing Model-Based Definition (MBD) for all-digital manufacturing processes.

Annalise Suzuki (right), Director of Technology and Engagement for Elysium, speaking with presenter Ram Pentakota of Adient, at Elysium’s first global summit on Model-Based Definition and validation.

Annalise Suzuki (right), Director of Technology and Engagement for Elysium, speaking with presenter Ram Pentakota of Adient, at Elysium’s first global summit on Model-Based Definition and validation.

Joining the Elysium summit were Boeing, Gulfstream, Google, Rockwell Collins, Renault Sport Formula One Team, Zodiac Aerospace, Adient, Karma Automotive, Kuka Systems, Advanced Integration Technology, BC Engineering & Design, Parker Hannifin and Parker Aerospace.

“Each company that attended our summit has diverse engineering systems and partners,” said Annalise Suzuki, director of Technology & Engagement for Elysium. “They absolutely must work from a unified digital model that conforms to the highest standards of accuracy for designing, machining and passing product information to stakeholders across their organizations.

For more information, visit Elysium Inc.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.

Tagged with:

About admin

© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy