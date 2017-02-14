Elysium Draws Business Leaders to First Global Summit on Validating Model-Based Definition

Elysium Inc., an interoperability solution provider, hosted its first global user and partner summit in Huntington Beach, CA, last month. Attendees included a host of engineering-driven organizations, many of which are engaged in implementing Model-Based Definition (MBD) for all-digital manufacturing processes.

Joining the Elysium summit were Boeing, Gulfstream, Google, Rockwell Collins, Renault Sport Formula One Team, Zodiac Aerospace, Adient, Karma Automotive, Kuka Systems, Advanced Integration Technology, BC Engineering & Design, Parker Hannifin and Parker Aerospace.

“Each company that attended our summit has diverse engineering systems and partners,” said Annalise Suzuki, director of Technology & Engagement for Elysium. “They absolutely must work from a unified digital model that conforms to the highest standards of accuracy for designing, machining and passing product information to stakeholders across their organizations.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.