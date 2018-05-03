Elysium Releases CADdoctor for Autodesk Moldflow 2019

Elysium announces the release of Elysium CADdoctor for Autodesk Moldflow 2019.

This is developed as a successor product to CADdoctor for Autodesk Simulation* provided by Autodesk to guarantee efficient and accurate simulation in Autodesk Moldflow.

*Autodesk ceased maintenance support of CADdoctor for Autodesk Simulation on March 27, 2018.