Elysium Releases CADdoctor for Autodesk Moldflow 2019

Elysium announces the release of Elysium CADdoctor for Autodesk Moldflow 2019.
This is developed as a successor product to CADdoctor for Autodesk Simulation* provided by Autodesk to guarantee efficient and accurate simulation in Autodesk Moldflow.
*Autodesk ceased maintenance support of CADdoctor for Autodesk Simulation on March 27, 2018.
Functions and Features
- This is subset of Elysium standard version of CADdoctor (CADdoctor EX series).
- This is a tailored version of CADdoctor for Moldflow workflow. Includes useful functions for Moldflow workflow.
- Import variety of CAD format, check, repair and simplify the geometry/topology and export to Moldflow.
- Mid-surface creation is available as an optional module.
- After the process of CADdoctor, users can launch Autodesk Moldflow Synergy automatically to transfer the data from CADdoctor to Moldflow.
CADdoctor for Autodesk Simulation users with an active maintenance contract are entitled to a special pricing offer to migrate to Elysium CADdoctor for Autodesk Moldflow. The conditions are as follows: have a valid serial number with Autodesk; and migrate within 30 days after the expiration of the maintenance contract with Autodesk.
For more info, visit Elysium.
