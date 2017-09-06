Embry-Riddle Purchases Cray Supercomputer

Global supercomputer developer Cray has delivered a Cray CS cluster supercomputer to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL. The four-cabinet Cray CS40 system will power collaborative applied research with industry partners at the university’s new research facility – the John Mica Engineering and Aerospace Innovation Complex (MicaPlex) at Embry-Riddle Research Park.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University teaches the science, practice and business of aviation, aerospace, and engineering. The curriculum at Embry-Riddle covers the operation, engineering, research, manufacturing, marketing and management of modern aircraft and the systems that support them. The university engages in research in astronautics, space and atmospheric physics, space vehicles, commercial space operations, as well as unmanned and autonomous aerial, land, surface and underwater systems.

The University’s new Cray CS system, named “Vega,” is currently in production and is designed to attract and conduct applied and theoretical, externally funded research. The university reports that Vega will play a role in Embry-Riddle’s efforts to build new collaborations between the University and aerospace companies to develop, refine and bring new products and technological services to market.

The Cray CS cluster supercomputers are industry-standards-based, highly customizable and designed to handle a range of simulation, research, analytics and machine learning problems at scale. Cray CS systems provide flexible node configurations featuring the latest processor and interconnect technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.