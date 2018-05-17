Dear DE Reader:

Stumbled across this quote: Expectation is the mother of all frustration. You’re expected to know everything, starting with mind-reading the boss’s vision thing. You’re expected to know how to connect software, hardware, electronics, etc. into internet of things (IoT) things. The expectation is that you know about stuff like leveraging augmented reality, designing for additive manufacturing, simulation and integrating engineering calculations into the process. But keeping up with fast-changing technology is frustrating and exhausting.

PTC’s upcoming event “The Future of CAD: Emerging Trends in Product Design” could reduce your frustration levels by tying together seemingly disparate emergent technologies into a sensible, manageable and measurable whole for your workflows. And while PTC’s technologies serve as examples, the insights offered should be valuable across the board.

Now, PTC calls this a virtual event. It’s real. It just happens online May 22 at 9 a.m. ET (1 PM GMT). No airports. No hotels. Just you and your workstation or your team in a conference room for about three hours.

You can attend one or all seven complimentary presentations. They’re concise, ranging from 10 to 40 minutes. Each will offer a mix of demos, real-world reports and, yes, that future vision thing. Only this vision thing comes from the technologists who help companies implement the latest product design technologies today and who are developing what’s ahead. That is, your presenters got chops and get where you’re at.

In a Nutshell: The Future of CAD: Emerging Trends in Product Design Live online event sponsored by PTC; May 22 at 9 a.m. ET (1 PM GMT).

Examines the current state and future path of product design technologies.

Explains how to take measurable and manageable steps to begin realizing IoT’s potential.

Seven complimentary technology sessions ranging from 10 to 40 minutes.

Session topics include emerging trends, better model-based definitions, augmented reality, smart connected product design, additive manufacturing tools and techniques, computational fluid dynamics and engineering calculations. Learn more here.

The opening session looks at that IoT thing with an eye toward helping you plan to take advantage of its potential and to keep up with its rapid technological developments. A complementary session will look at why smart connected product design matters.

From there, you can choose to learn more about model-based definition processes, how to make CAD and augmented reality work together as well as how to produce parametrically controlled geometry for additive manufacturing. Another session will show you how to integrate PTC Mathcad into existing design processes. There will be demonstrations of Creo’s simulation tools and its new computational fluid dynamics toolset.

Will “The Future of CAD: Emerging Trends in Product Design” virtual event help you better mind-meld with those putting heavy and vague expectations on your shoulders? Unlikely. But it should lessen everyone’s frustration by helping you understand where product design technologies are today and where they are going, which will enable informed decision-making. Hit the link for more and to register.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE