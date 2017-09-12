Engage With Infolytica

Want to know the secret behind the world’s most eco-energetic vehicle? How about hearing from someone who’s a 30-plus-year veteran of mastering challenging magnetic design problems? Perhaps your interest lies with more hands-on instruction—for example, going deep into how to leverage advanced simulations capabilities like time-harmonic analysis or exploring how to improve magnetic field skewness in electric propulsion devices.

These topics, and many others, are all up for discussion at Infolytica’s annual Engage user conference, to be held this year November 7-9 at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay hotel and conference center. Simulation and magnetic science experts from a range of research groups, large corporate enterprises, and top research universities will convene, spending days immersed in presentations, training sessions, and casual conversations that will advance their understanding of electromagnetic and thermal analysis software while honing their proficiency with Infolytica’s MagNet, ElecNet, ThermNet, and MotorSolve offerings.

Presenters will cover a range of best practices for electromagnetic and thermal analysis and explore how to leverage the tools to solve specific challenges in key industries. For example, one session delves into how to initiate high-frequency modeling of transformer windings based on magnetic and electric field simulations for power applications while another explores modeling magnetic flux leakage to help engineers in the oil and gas sector stave off dangerous and expensive pipeline defects. And that’s just a glimpse at some of the technologies, technical challenges, and industries that will be covered.

In addition to the content-rich presentations and training sessions, there will be plenty of casual knowledge-sharing opportunities, including networking events and informal conversations—all part of a community of like-minded engineers and scientists committed to collaborating on today’s complex electromagnetic and thermal design problems.

