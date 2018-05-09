Engineering Optimization and Process Solutions Updated

ESTECO has announced the availability of the Spring 2018 release of its web-based VOLTA multidisciplinary engineering business process optimization and simulation data management solution. Simultaneously, the company released the Spring 2018 edition of its modeFRONTIER engineering design process automation and design optimization solution. Among the new features and improvements cited by the company are modeFRONTIER’s new user interface (UI) and VOLTA’s new My Team feature for enhanced enterprise collaboration.

ESTECO says that modeFRONTIER’s new UI offers a modern and user-friendly look that organizes the visual space as well as centralizes and simplifies a number of actions in a rational way. All of which improves the overall usability of the software.

The UI introduces a Home Panel said to make creating, opening and saving projects more intuitive. From the Home Panel integrating with VOLTA is straightforward, and users can access such toolsets as modePROCESS for formalizing simulation workflows and modeSPACE for design space exploration quickly, the company adds. Additional applications, utilities, user manuals and other materials are readily accessible from the Home Panel.

Other enhancements include a new toolbar that displays the workflow editor and design space environments with redesigned icons. The node, gadget and chart libraries are now fully customizable and leave the main working area entirely free.

VOLTA’s new My Teams feature creates task-centric data hubs where teams are able to focus on specific design tasks and get work done without the distraction of unrelated data. A new Evaluator user interface allows users to configure evaluators and manage machine-level preferences for distributed execution management of CAE processes.

VOLTA’s Data Intelligence Environment has been divided into a Data tab that displays pure, raw data and a Dashboard that enables users to visualize data as charts. New History, Carpet Plot, 3D Scatter and 3D Surface charts have been introduced. The Dashboard can be customized and saved.

ESTECO suite of optimization algorithms debuts an EGO (efficient global optimizer) algorithm. ESTECO describes EGO as a multi-strategy, single-objective optimizer based on Gaussian processes. With it, teams reportedly can achieve a high converge rate and greater efficiency in finding the global optimum, particularly when performing heavy simulations.

The Design of Experiments (DOE) and scheduler nodes are now paired into a Scheduling Start node. Although this modification maintains all the functionalities of the two previous nodes, the layout of the new node enables less experienced users to set up an optimization and run their project quickly and with little effort, according to ESTECO.

With the Spring 2018 release, Maplesoft’s MapleSim system-level modeling solution joins the list of direct integration nodes, allowing users to exploit the optimization of system level engineering design. ESTECO explains that by taking advantage of modeFRONTIER’s process automation capabilities, the selection of design parameters and outputs from MapleSim models is easy and effective.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.