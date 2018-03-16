Engys Releases Helix v.3.0.2 Open-Source CFD for Enterprise

ENGYS has released v3.0.2 of HELYX, a general-purpose computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software solution for engineering design and optimization based on ENGYS’ open-source simulation engine (HELYX-Core).

HELYX v3.0.2 is a maintenance release with several refinements to remove known issues found in v3.0.1. Additionally, the following new features and enhancement have been added in this new version:

new client-server interface to run HELYX applications on demand at the Cirrus HPC cluster powered by the EPCC (Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre);

new GUI panel for creating near-wall layers applied to baffles and non-conformal mesh interfaces;

new option to run the HELYX-Server in parallel using HPC systems with PBS, PBS Pro or LFS support;

new interface for porous media in HELYX-Coupled;

improved interface for HELYX-Adjoint design objectives; and

improved interface for mapping results in parallel between cases.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.