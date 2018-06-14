ENGYS Releases Helix v3.0.3 Open-Source CFD for Enterprise

ENGYS has released v3.0.3 of HELYX, a general-purpose computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software solution for engineering design and optimization based on ENGYS’ open-source simulation engine (HELYX-Core).

HELYX v3.0.3 is a maintenance release with several refinements to remove known issues found in v3.0.2, according to ENGYS. Also, the following new features and enhancement have been added in this new version for all users:

enhanced client-server interface to run HELYX applications on demand at the Cirrus HPC cluster powered by the EPCC (Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre), including improved robustness and new job handling capabilities;

new client-server interface to run HELYX applications remotely using a GPU node of a HPC cluster facility, including support for queue systems; and

removed inconsistencies related to boundary conditions and solution settings when restarting or initializing an existing case.

ENGYS develops, supports and delivers CFD software solutions based around open-source technologies, offering a variety of products and services focused on CFD and MDO. The company’s main software products include HELYX, ELEMENTS, HELYX-OS and several specialised add-on modules for adjoint based optimisation and advanced flow simulations. ENGYS operates globally through a network of offices in the UK, Germany, Italy, USA, Australia and South Africa, in addition to local distributors in Japan, South Korea, China, USA and Benelux.

