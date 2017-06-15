Envenio Speaker to Talk High-Res 3D Mapping at CARIS 2017

Envenio’s Ian McLeod is scheduled to present at the Teledyne CARIS Conference 2017 in Ottawa, Canada, which takes place June 17-22. His paper, entitled “High Resolution 3D Mapping For Current, Turbulence and Sediment Transport,” highlights an ability to be able to study a subsurface environment at a high resolution, thanks to the advancement and availability of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) techniques.

The CFD solver EXN/Aero is a simulation tool that reduces solve times , is hosted on an HPC cloud, and has a pay-per-use pricing model, the company reports.

In this study, McLeod describes a concept methodology for computing the flow field and an approximation of sediment transport in section of the Saint Lawrence River. The CFD domain extends (approximately) from the Quebec-Levis ferry route downstream to the eastern tip of Ile aux Grues. Bathymetric contour and surface current data was obtained from the the Canadian Hydrographic Service.

CARIS BASE Editor tools were used to pre-process bathymetric data sets. Envenio constructed a ~10m computational mesh and ran the CFD simulation using its EXN/Aero CFD solver for peak and off-peak flow rates under steady-state conditions. Post-analysis was then performed in CARIS BASE Editor.

Results of this study can apply to managers of seaways and harbours that need to predict the effect on currents and sedimentation as they plan changes to shoreline features and breakwaters.

“Knowing in advance how the infrastructure will change over time, or understanding the knock-on effects of dredging operations through the CFD simulations that Envenio specialize in would seem to be a natural complement for the existing decision-making opportunities in CARIS software.” says David Brodie, product manager of Engineering Analysis Module (EAM).

For more info, visit Envenio and CARIS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.