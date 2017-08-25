Envenio Launches CFD Survey

Engineering software developer, Envenio, has launched an online CFD (computational fluid dynamics) survey to find out more about the engineering community’s relationship with simulation.

More specifically, the survey aims to uncover when, why, and how engineers are using CFD, and identify the common limitations experienced daily, Envenio reports. The survey aims to establish the current simulation challenges being experienced, identify the platforms being used for CFD analysis and typical CFD problem sizes.

In addition, the survey is expected to identify the most important factors that influence CFD purchasing decisions, establish use of the cloud and ask how CFD engineers gather their information.

The feedback will be shared with the industry in the fall and can potentially provide a snapshot as to where improvements and innovation are needed, Envenio reports.

As an incentive, Envenio will enter all respondents into a prize draw, with the chance to win 50 EXN/Aero compute hours, a magnum of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and an Amazon voucher.

For more info, visit Envenio and its survey link.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.