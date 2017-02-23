Envision 4.0 Data Analytics Package now Available from solidThinking

solidThinking has announced the general availability of Envision 4.0, the newest feature release of the company’s data analytics platform. Several new functions have been added to offer a set of capabilities required for Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial analytics.

“The 4.0 release is feature-rich across the board, making Envision more capable, refined and easy to use. Users will immediately see an enhanced user experience,” said Yeshwant Mummaneni, senior vice president, Analytics. “In addition, with version 4.0 we focused on strengthening the platform with core enhancements that include Smart Joins, Targeted Filtering and Multi-Level Aggregations. We are really excited to deliver to our customers and partners the most comprehensive cloud BI platform yet.”

The news release detailed several key updates in the Envision 4.0 release.

Smart Joins to combine multiple data sources without the need to understand the nuances of classical SQL joins. The company says this capability of joining multiple fact tables along multiple dimensions will allow users to plot metrics from multiple data sources on a single chart.

Multi-level aggregation in addition to the standard aggregation/rollup (SUM, MIN, AVG, STD, etc.) functions. Advanced aggregation capabilities enable user to roll data to level “A” using a certain aggregation function, and then further rollup to level “B” using a different aggregation function. The aggregation dimension path is intelligently picked up from the charts’ aggregation levels to further simplify usage.

Envision’s real-time data refresh via user specified refresh time interval or via a Rest API notification support several IoT use cases. This real-time experience is expanded to enable a collaborative realization of analytical projects by a team. The changes to the reports, dashboards and charts are synced up in real-time across all active authors and viewers.

Envision 4.0 has new context-sensitive chart properties and n-level deep Undo/Redo stack. This release also features Bookmarks, providing users a shortcut to most commonly used combination of dashboard filters, and the ability to share these bookmarks. Finally, the new Targeted filtering allows users to link measures/metrics with dashboard filters providing fine grained control on how and what aspects of charts and dashboards react to certain filters.

Envision 4.0 also enables users to schedule reports and receive notifications upon data refresh. It has additional O-Auth based authentication options, big data support for Apache Spark and a SalesForce.com connector. This release also enables authoring capabilities of Envision in Embedded mode.

