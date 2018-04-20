EnvisionTEC Launches 3D Printing Material

EnvisionTEC launches a new material, E-RigidForm, showcasing it in a 328-foot 3D printed chain. The EnvisionTEC Mega-Chain will be on display April 24-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at RAPID + TCT.

A polyurethane-like resin that 3D prints hard and stiff parts, E-RigidForm is ideal for prototypes and end-use parts. With a high tensile strength of 68-73 MPa at 7% elongation at break, E-RigidForm is durable.

The strength of E-RigidForm enabled EnvisionTEC to 3D print the resin chain in a single piece. The chain was 3D printed on EnvisionTEC’s largest resin printer, an Xede 3SP, which offers a build area of 18x18x18 in.

“E-RigidForm is a breakthrough material for use on our 3SP line of 3D printers, which offer very large build areas without sacrificing speed and accuracy,” says CEO Al Siblani. “A print job of this size and complexity would not have been possible before, simply because of the stiffness required during the 3D printing process for so many links and layers.”

The EnvisionTEC Mega-Chain took more than two weeks to design and features more than 6,144 links, each measuring 1.5 inches, arranged in 16 layers. It was printed unattended over 99 hours spanning more than four days. The project was so complex it required a computer with extreme processing power to generate the layers and supports for the print job.

The chain was designed by EnvisionTEC 3D Builder Robert Montes with digital processing and 3D printing support from colleagues Erica Finkowski, Jason Spurlock and Josue Nunes.

Materials Lineup

E-RigidForm is part of a materials portfolio at EnvisionTEC that now features 50 materials.

EnvisionTEC recently clarified its collection of materials, such as:

prototypes and end-use parts;

investment casting;

high heat resistance;

thin walls and high detail;

transparency;

tooling for molds;

jigs and fixtures;

specific hardness requirements; or

specific medical uses.

In the dental, hearing aid and bioprinting markets, EnvisionTEC offers CE- and FDA-approved biocompatible materials, including materials suitable for long-term use in the body.

