EON Reality has released the AVR Platform’s streamlined content creation process for augmented and virtual reality applications for Enterprise and Education. The AVR Platform is a scalable, cloud based, Software-as-a-Service augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) Platform that provides the core features needed for educational institutions and enterprises to build, deploy and scale knowledge transfer applications.

By extracting features most commonly requested by enterprise and academic customers, the AVR Platform helps non-technical users can create meaningful AVR modules for training or classroom education that otherwise would require teams of content creators. Now end users can focus on their core competencies rather than on software development.

The AVR Platform features CAD/model import, data integration / aggregation, simplified interaction creation, multi-platform AVR publishing, user management and content management. These features allow for robust user and content management, linkage to back end systems, easy import of 3D assets and publishing to a wide variety of devices.

“By helping bridge the gap between subject matter expertise and content creation, we can help train and educate many more than if we relied on teams of specialized content and app creators,” Dan Lejerskar, founder of EON Reality, says. “The features that we’ve included in the AVR Platform are designed to stop organizations from reinventing the wheel when it comes to AR and VR so they can focus on what they do best.”

The AVR Platform supports three main products: Creator AVR, Virtual Trainer and AR Assist. Creator AVR focuses on learning such as onboarding, basic instruction and classroom based teaching. Virtual Trainer focuses on training users on sophisticated tasks, virtual certification and procedural practice. AR Assist focuses on workplace performance and includes things such as AR-assisted maintenance, repair and operations; remote expert assistance and real-time data display.

Creator AVR provides an easy-to-use lesson creation platform for trainers and teachers to create and distribute lessons as well as monitor trainee or student performance. Virtual Trainer places trainees in a virtual environment where they are evaluated on how they perform tasks being monitored by a trainer, who can be remote or local. AR Assist empowers workers to perform their job better through real-time contextual information, step-by-step job instructions or wayfinding through complex environments.

For more info, visit EON Reality.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.