EOS Expands Academia Program With Help of Sintatrec

EOS, technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers, is expanding its Academia program and, as a result, collaborating with Sintratec. The academia program promotes powder-based 3D printing at universities and research institutions.

In the framework of the program EOS is offering 10 Sintratec Kits as prizes in a draw for various research institutes. Registration for the program must be received by October 20, 2017. The Sintratec kit, according to the company is an entry point into laser sintering due to its modular system. Users can familiarize themselves with SLS technology as they put the device together, and can also adapt it to their field of research. The kit is also made for manufacturing functional prototypes that can in turn be used for research purposes, Sintatrec reports.

The current EOS Academia program offers ways of quickly entering additive manufacturing, the company reports. The Sintratec kit will be offered as part of the “Freshman” package in the EOS Academia program. This is aimed at institutions that want to learn the basics of 3D printing and pass it on to their students. For more advanced institutions already working with SLS technology professionally that want to teach this technology, EOS offers the “Graduate” Academia package, which equips research institutes with the Sintratec S 1, the professional ready-to-print system offered by Sintratec. The Academia program is complemented by the “Scientist” package. This is suitable for institutions that want to make full use of the potential of industrial 3D printing for research and teaching purposes, and includes selected EOS laser sintering systems.

For more info, visit Sintratec and EOS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.