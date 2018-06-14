EOS Introduces FORMIGA P 110 Velocis

EOS has refined its FORMIGA P 110 Velocis. Based on the FORMIGA P 110 for additive manufacturing (AM) with plastic materials, Velocis offers increases in productivity of up to 20%, along with more homogeneous part quality. As a compact-class additive manufacturing system, the solution is designed for entry into the area of industrial 3D printing — from rapid prototyping applications to cost-efficient small series production.

The additive manufacturing process has been optimized with the FORMIGA P 110 Velocis; it’s enhanced with an accelerated heating and recoating process as well as an improved temperature distribution in the build chamber of the system. The new FORMIGA is equipped with an improved heating system and software control to preheat the polymer material. After first being applied to the construction platform as a thin layer, the material is preheated faster now and then fused precisely using a laser beam. The platform is then lowered and another layer of powder is applied. This construction process is repeated until the component is built completely.

Without requiring tools, the FORMIGA makes direct use of digital CAD data to produce even delicate polymer parts with high surface quality to a maximum construction height of 330 mm. Users can benefit from a broad range of 10 polymer materials and thanks to an intuitive user interface, the FORMIGA P 110 Velocis is also user friendly.

“It is important for companies to consider 3D printing now and not succumb to any false awe of the technology, because it is possible to produce parts in very high and reliable quality, even with an affordable entry into additive manufacturing,” says Moritz Kügler, product manager at EOS.

For more info, visit EOS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.