EOS to Launch EOS P 810 Polymer 3D Printing Platform and New Material

EOS is showcasing its latest portfolio of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) solutions at RAPID + TCT 2018 in booth #1118, in Fort Worth, TX, April 23-26. EOS will be launching the EOS P 810 polymer platform specifically designed to process the new high-performance, ALM material HT-23. Developed in close cooperation with Boeing, this economic, high-temperature polymer AM solution addresses industry requirements for high-performance parts. This technology package is particularly developed for the aerospace industry but can also be applied for other industries.

“The aerospace industry has to meet challenging requirements when it comes to UV resistance, flame retardancy and meeting Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR) such as FAR 25.853, which sets standards for materials within compartment interiors,” Scott Killian, aerospace business development manager, EOS North America, says. “Additive manufacturing enables the design and manufacturing of complex geometries without expensive tooling. This allows aerospace OEM’s to replace composite parts which to date are being produced manually via carbon fiber laminating. They can also replace aluminum parts with HT-23 while still meeting the material strength properties required for the application. With the EOS P 810, our customers can produce lightweight parts, reduce time for production and parts assembly, and cut overall costs-per-part.”

The system builds on the EOS P 800 and is specifically designed for the requirements of industries such as aerospace and processes exclusively the HT-23 material. With a build volume of 700x380x380 mm and two 70-watt lasers, the EOS P 810 system enables the production of large structural parts with dimensional accuracy and increased productivity. It is made for industrial applications.

PEKK Material

HT-23 is a carbon fiber-reinforced PEKK material that can be processed on EOS systems, as such offering isotropic part properties. The material has a low refresh rate of 40%,.

Beyond aerospace, the solution also offers new design and manufacturing opportunities to the electronics and mobility industry – with applications such as plugs or housings, serial parts as well as spare parts for the interior and exterior (exterior facing) of busses and trains.

At Rapid+TCT 2018, EOS will introduce visitors to the four stages of a typical AM journey via its Additive Manufacturing Mile display consisting of: (1) Part screening, to identify the right applications to introduce AM; (2) Part design iterations and development of the application; (3) Ramping-up AM production, and (4) Certify and scale up a highly efficient AM production chain.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.