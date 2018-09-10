EOS Unveils Its M 300 Series for Digital Industrial AM Production

EOS, technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers, is showcasing its latest systems and solutions at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, IL from September 10-15, 2018. At the show, EOS launches the new EOS M 300-4 system, which is part of the modular metal 3D printing platform EOS M 300 for digital industrial additive manufacturing (AM) production.

The EOS M 300-4 expands the portfolio of Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) systems. The EOS M 300 series is an automation-ready, future-proof platform that is configurable, scalable and secure. It comes with a build volume of 300x30x400 mm and serves various manufacturing fields, including aerospace, industry, medical, tooling and automotive.

Production Flexibility

This new modular platform comes with a configurable and scalable equipment architecture, which enables full flexibility and customized system configurations. Customers can choose between different solutions: one, two or four lasers, multipower laser configurations (400 or 1,000 watt), fixed or variable focus, different types of recoaters, new and expanded exposure strategies, part handling (manual or automated), monitoring options and three different clamping systems (3R, Delphin, Erowa). Customers can also flexibly choose between two powder dosing options for full build jobs without refilling: bottom-up dosing to become independent of materials particle size distribution; and automated, top dosing to enable a closed-loop solution.

The system will be compatible with the EOS Shared Modules in which manual or automated peripheral modules and transport logistics supply several EOS metal AM systems. As a result, all setup, unpacking, transportation and sieving actions will be carried out independent of, and parallel to, the AM build process.

Productivity Increase

The EOS M 300-4 with four lasers will be able to offer variable laser power sources in the future—from 4×400, to a mixed setup of 2×400 and 2×1,000, up to 4×1,000-watt laser power. The system also offers full-field overlap with four scanners, meaning that lasers can reach all spots on the build plate, enabling full flexibility regarding build orientation. The system enables an increased productivity by factor 4 to 10 compared to the EOS mid-frame system EOS M 290, reducing cost per part.

The casted frame enables 24/7 process capabilities. A permanent filter system has been integrated to eliminate the need to open the system up periodically for filter changes. The new, lifetime recirculating filter system offers automated cleaning, with residue collected in a bin beneath the build chamber.

The system line also offers automatic job start procedures. Depending on user needs, the system line also includes powder contact-free solutions for demanding health and safety standards. EOS offers fully integrated remote service and consulting for the EOS M 300 series for a sustainable business.

“With its modular set-up and its scalable and flexible concept, the new system line clearly focuses on the high customer demands for AM production,” Tobias Abeln, chief technical officer (CTO) emphasizes. “It sets a clear focus on productivity, and lowest costs-per-part and was developed for automation and (software) integration in current and future factories.”

Real-time In-process Control

The EOS M 300 series come with software solutions for all additive manufacturing process steps. It will be offered with the company’s existing EOSPRINT 2, EOSTATE and upcoming EOSCONNECT software platforms, for build preparation, production and monitoring respectively.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.