EOSPRINT 2.0 CAM Tool Enables CAD Data Optimization

EOSPRINT 2.0, according to the company, introduces a workflow-based approach for the graphical user interface reflecting the AM CAM process. This means that the software architecture is built around the workflow of data preparation for industrial 3D printing. Through seamless, click-based functions, users naturally progress through all necessary steps to prepare their file for printing.

New plane segmentation capabilities enable different layer thicknesses in one part, optimizing it more easily for production. The segmentation functionality enables the splitting of a part along a plane so that it can be shifted in z-level to define part segments with different exposure requirements regarding quality and productivity.

The ParameterEditor now offers an improved large and open tool set that contain unique exposure patterns and parameters, offering customers greater freedom for application-specific parameter optimization. Furthermore, the module provides users even more freedom to optimize and develop their own parameter sets. In addition to changing all relevant standard parameters like laser power or scan speed, customers can edit additional expert parameters.

Three new exposure patterns have been developed. One exposure pattern allows to produce previously unbuildable parts by avoiding support structures in areas where they cannot be removed. Two other exposure patterns can cut down build time compared with EOSPRINT 1.