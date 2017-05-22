EOSPRINT 2.0 CAM Tool Enables CAD Data Optimization

EOS presents EOSPRINT 2.0, the newest version of its AM (additive manufacturing) CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) environment. Together with data preparation software like Siemens NX, or Magics, the new EOS software provides an intuitive user interface, offers freedom for application-specific parameter optimization and allows easier part optimization, the company reports. EOSPRINT 2.0 is now available for metal systems EOS M 290 and EOS M 400. Future iterations will include support for all current EOS metal systems and future polymer systems.
The ParameterEditor now offers an improved large and open tool set that contain unique exposure patterns and parameters, offering customers greater freedom for application-specific parameter optimization. Furthermore, the module provides users even more freedom to optimize and develop their own parameter sets. In addition to changing all relevant standard parameters like laser power or scan speed, customers can edit additional expert parameters.
Three new exposure patterns have been developed. One exposure pattern allows to produce previously unbuildable parts by avoiding support structures in areas where they cannot be removed. Two other exposure patterns can cut down build time compared with EOSPRINT 1.