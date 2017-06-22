EOSTATE Exposure OT Monitors Metal-Based AM

EOS is expanding its EOSTATE monitoring suite to include an additional tool. EOSTATE Exposure OT, a commercial system for optical tomography, now provides real-time, camera-based monitoring of the additive, metal-based build process, based on the EOS M 290 system. The solution fully maps each part throughout the build process, layer by layer, regardless of its geometry and size.

The solution was developed in close collaboration with EOS strategic partner MTU Aero Engines. EOSTATE Exposure OT enables the partner to significantly reduce costs for downstream, non-destructive examination in technical computer tomography (CT), as potentially defective parts can be rejected at an earlier stage, according to EOS. The two other pilot customers, Liebherr and IPC, will also continue to use the system after the pilot phase and integrate it in their manufacturing processes.

EOSTATE Exposure OT is a self-learning system that reportedly becomes increasingly intelligent the more data it is fed. The more precisely users become familiar with the specific parameters of their components, the better they can assess the quality and density of the parts they are manufacturing. The ultimate aim is to recognize possible sources of defects during the building process and reject any defective parts, the company notes.

For more info, visit EOS.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.