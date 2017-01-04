EPLAN Wire Harness Design System Updated

EPLAN Software & Services LLC has released version 2.6 of its cabling and wire harness design and documentation software, EPLAN Harness proD. Among the new features in v2.6 are enhancements to production specifications, including cable drawings and the nail board. Cable dimensioning is now automatic.

The company describes EPLAN Harness proD v2.6 as an intuitive 3D/2D application that covers all of today’s requirements for wiring and wire harness engineering. It adds that, based on the 3D model of the mechanics and electrical schematics, a wire harness can be designed in an intuitive manner.

This release offers a number of enhancements to facilitate the handover of wire harness data to manufacturing. Among these are integrated 2D cable drawings that are derived from the 2D/3D design environment automatically and that specify both dimension points and connection points. This, explains the company, allows for automatic dimensioning, which not only saves time, but ensures correct results. In v2.6, stripping lengths and wire coatings can now be defined in the design phase as well as depicted in the manufacturing drawings, providing a quick and comprehensive overview of projects.

In addition to its tools for calculating cable lengths, EPLAN Harness proD v2.6 now also provides users with the ability to predefine fixed cable lengths for jobs such as working with antenna cables. During the design process, the current as well as the targeted length are depicted, which can help users quickly see how to route the cables optimally, says EPLAN Software & Services. This, the company explains, simultaneously allows for the reduction of variations, which can result in cost savings in warehousing and manufacturing. Additional functions for the creation of cable units allow elements to be grouped together. Additionally, component numbers can be assigned to cable units, which should provide a more comprehensive project overview.

EPLAN Harness proD connects with the EPLAN Platform, the technology that underlies all EPLAN applications and ensures that all applications are provided with the same basic data and functions as well as openness to data from third-party MCAD and ECAD solutions. Beginning with v2.6, EPLAN projects can be transferred directly into EPLAN Harness proD. Since the EPLAN Platform’s central parts management supports integrated data storage, this means that users need only maintain master data in one system. This functionality allows for integrated work processes for wire harness engineering from schematics to manufacturing.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.