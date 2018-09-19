Epson Debuts SureColor T3170 and T5170 Wireless Technical Printers

Epson is shipping two new wide-format SureColor T-Series plotters—the Epson SureColor T3170 24-in. desktop printer and the SureColor T5170 36-in. floor-standing printer. Featuring a clean, compact design and leveraging Epson’s latest printing technology, the SureColor T3170 and T5170 deliver fast print speeds, precise detail and Nozzle Verification Technology to deliver commercial-grade reliability to create blueprints, line drawings, signage or classroom posters.

Optimized for professionals in the low-to-mid-range CAD printer market, the new SureColor T3170 and T5170 wireless printers are available now for purchase through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers and channel affiliates.

Designed to enhance productivity, the SureColor T3170 and T5170 feature integrated wireless and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity allowing users to print from tablets and smartphones. Leveraging Epson’s new PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead and enhanced Nozzle Verification Technology the SureColor T3170 and SureColor T5170 delivers an A1/D-size print quickly. High-capacity UltraChrome XD2 pigment inks deliver vibrant prints with brilliant color and crisp lines, the company reports.

“Working with feedback from customers and industry design leaders, our goal with the latest SureColor T-Series printers was to create a modern printer that meets both performance and workplace design needs,” says Matt Kochanowski, product manager, professional imaging, Epson America, Inc. “The sleek design coupled with dynamic connectivity and fast print speeds make the SureColor T3170 and T5170 a printer designed for and worthy of being displayed in today’s modern office settings.”

The SureColor T3170 (MSRP $995) and T5170 (MSRP $2,395) are available now and offer a standard Epson Preferred limited warranty. The Epson SureColor T-Series printers are designed to work exclusively with Epson UltraChrome XD2 ink.

