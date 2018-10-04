Epson Extends Line of Wide-Format Printers

Epson is continuing the expansion of its wide-format technical plotter line—the SureColor T-Series. The new 24-in. SureColor T3470 and 36-in. SureColor T5470 are ideal for high-production printing of blueprints, line drawings and posters. Leveraging a compact and modern design, these easy-to-use wide-format wireless printers feature an intuitive touch screen and offer advanced network security and encryption designed to safeguard information. Complementing the SureColor T-Series lineup, including the recently announced SureColor T3170 and T5170, the new models are built for a range of segments with high-production printing needs, including engineering, CAD, and education.

“The SureColor T3470 and SureColor T5470 provide the perfect workhorse solution for customers who print wide-format projects for clients in-house and are looking for a productive and easy-to-use solution,” says Matt Kochanowski, product manager, professional imaging, Epson America, Inc. “With new integrated features, such as advanced network security and encryption and wireless connectivity, coupled with the reliable printing performance inherent in Epson’s technical printer solutions, these printers are designed to provide commercial-grade reliability for a corporate office setting.”

The SureColor T3470 and SureColor T5470 tout Epson’s latest PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead delivering Precision Droplet Control for photographic images, precise lines and crisp text. High-capacity UltraChrome XD2 ink replacement cartridges help produce durable, vibrant prints. The new printers are the first SureColor T-Series printers to provide advanced network security and encryption features designed to safeguard sensitive information. Leveraging integrated wireless and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity, users can print from tablets, smartphonesand more, router-free Wi-Fi Direct printing and printing directly from a USB or thumb drive the SureColor T3470 and SureColor T5470 offer convenient PC-free printing for high-production offices.

The Epson SureColor T3470 deliver a range of features. The SureColor T3470 and T5470 produce accurate A1/D-size prints in 25 and 22 seconds, respectively, the company reports. There’s a large, intuitive 4.3-in. LCD color touchscreen simplifies print tasks. High-capacity replacement ink cartridges are available up to 350 mL for less downtime. Protect important information with advanced network security and encryption features. Easily print from tablets and smartphones with integrated wireless plus router-free Wi-Fi Direct printing. Next-generation PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead offers Precision Droplet Control for photographic images, precise lines and crisp texts.

The line features a permanent printhead with advanced Nozzle Verification Technology, plus service and support, including a one-year limited warranty. The line offers next-generation UltraChrome XD2 archival pigment ink technology. Print blueprints, drawings, charts and posters directly from a USB thumb drive.

The SureColor T3470 (MSRP $2,295) and T5470 (MSRP $2,995) are available now and offer a standard Epson Preferred Limited Warranty. The Epson SureColor T-Series printers are designed to work exclusively with Epson UltraChrome XD2 ink.

For more information, visit Epson.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.