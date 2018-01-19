eQuorum Announces Engine-Box.com EDM SaaS

eQuorum releases Engine-Box.com, a full-fledged Engineering Document Management software as a service (SaaS), requiring no software, mobile apps or JAVA. Engine-Box.com is available through subscription pricing.

Engine-Box.com includes full functionality of ImageSite, eQuorum’s technology engineering content management system. It is a cloud document management solution with integration to many major CAD applications with the latest file security and version control alongside of Amazon Web Services’ secure servers and compliance.

Engine-Box.com is a HTML5 application, meaning users only need a web browser to access, view, secure, distribute and collaborate with files, without any software, on any platform, including iOS, Android, Windows and more. Files are easily accessible from anywhere using totally secure connections, using any device without synching software.

As an engineering repository and workflow management solution, Engine-Box.com allows users to get all digital files in one place, controlled and backed up, easy to find and get to, and securely stored and archived.

Major features of Engine-Box.com are as follows:

full securitization of files at the group and user level, as well as at the project, folder, file and meta-data level;

data segregation by organization to ensure full NIST/ITAR compliance;

easy search to find required files, including full text search for text within documents and drawings as well as saved popular and favorite searches;

self-subscription of new users using two-factor validation; and

full viewing of video files in markups and as independent files.

For more info, visit eQuorum.