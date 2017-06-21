Equus Compute Solutions Creates Software Solutions Team

Equus Compute Solutions has established a new solutions team to complement its existing team. The new team will focus on the expanded Equus mission of customizing white box servers and storage solutions to enable flexible software-defined solutions for enterprise customers, software appliance vendors and cloud providers.

Lee Abrahamson will serve as vice president and chief technology officer, leading the team of solution specialists responsible for the Equus integrated infrastructure, storage (file/block/object), virtualization and system management solutions. Abrahamson has more than 30 years of information technology experience, including 15 years in software development on mainframe and end user applications, as well as 16 years in storage/storage networking. He joins Equus from Hitachi Data Systems, where he was responsible for software solutions for object storage, management systems, data protection, and file.

Additional members of the Equus team are David Arndt who is responsible for the Equus virtualization solutions. With more than 20 years of industry expertise, Arndt served as lead technical architect for Accenture at Best Buy, and led a team of technical resources focused on server and desktop virtualization. More recently he led a team of experts specializing in converged and hyper-converged solutions at Hitachi Data Systems.

Jason Hargis is responsible for storage solutions. He has more than 20 years of industry expertise in software development, hosted solutions, application development, as well as overall storage solutions. Hargis previously managed a team of technical experts working in object storage and file solutions at Hitachi Data Systems deployed at many Fortune 100 companies.

Brandon Lambert is responsible for management system solutions. Lambert has more than 20 years of industry experience in software development, systems engineering, enterprise architecture and overall systems management. He previously led a team of technical experts at Hitachi Data Systems that focused on implementation and operations of management software solutions for very large enterprises. His expertise in management systems and overall systems engineering expertise will be instrumental in driving solutions based on hardware and software management.

