Equus Compute Solutions Launches Servers with Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs

Equus Compute Solutions makes available servers that use the new Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family (aka “Purley”). These newly released Intel CPUs provide infrastructure options that represent advances in agility and scalability. These CPUs boost capabilities across compute, storage, memory, network and security.

Examples of new Equus Servers include:

R2096Q-2U: Rackmount 2U, Dual Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs, 2TB DDR4 memory (Optane Support), 8x SAS/SATA drives, 2x 10GBase-T Ethernet, 4x PCIe 3.0 x16 (LP) slots and 1000W redundant power supplies;

M2098Q-2U4N: Rackmount 2U, 4 Node, Dual Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs per node, 2TB DDR4 memory per node, 3x 3.5 SAS/SATA drives per node, On-board Broadcom drive controllers and 2200W redundant power supplies;

M2099Q-2U4N: Rackmount 2U, 4 Node, Dual Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs per node, 2TB DDR4 memory per node, 6x 2.5 SAS/SATA drives per node, On-board Broadcom drive controllers and 2200W redundant power supplies; and

R2097Q-Full: Tower 25.5 x17.2 x 7.0 inches, Dual Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs, 2TB DDR4 memory, 8x 3.5 SAS/SATA drives, 2x 10GBase-T Ethernet, 4x PCIe 3.0 x16 (LP) slots and 1200W redundant power supplies.

The new Equus servers are configured using different form factors, CPU sockets, disk storage, I/O and multi-node capabilities. With up to 28 physical cores per CPU, significant increases in memory bandwidth (six memory channels) and I/O bandwidth (48 PCIe lanes), expect improvements enabled by denser compute and faster access to large data volumes, the company reports.

For more info, visit Equus Compute Solutions.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.