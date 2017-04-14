Home / Engineering Computing / Equus Compute Solutions Restructures and Rebrands

Equus Compute Solutions Restructures and Rebrands

Posted by: admin in Engineering Computing, News April 14, 2017

Equus Computer Systems, Inc. is expanding its capabilities and updating its brand to Equus Compute Solutions. Equus customizes white box servers and storage solutions to enable flexible software-defined infrastructures. Equus has also recruited industry experts to create a new software solutions focused team that complements the expert hardware team.

The expanded Equus organization will be offering solutions for software defined infrastructures: storage (file/block/object), virtualization, and management systems. Equus optimizes life-cycle costs by training customers to support systems using in-house resources rather than outside vendors.

For more information, visit Equus Computer Systems, Inc.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

