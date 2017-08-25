Equus Compute Solutions to Team with AIC at VMworld 2017

Equus Compute Solutions, manufacturer of custom computer hardware systems, will be joining with AIC to showcase server platforms for VMware virtualization and vSAN solutions at VMworld 2017, which takes place August 27-31, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The new server and storage platforms on display at VMworld 2017 use high-density NVMe storage solutions for today’s high performance VMware-based applications. The server configurations range from a 1U 10-bay NVMe storage server, to a high-availability 2U 24-bay NVMe server, to a 1U 36-bay Next Generation Small Form Factor NVMe SSD storage server with a capacity of up to 576 terabytes.

“We are pleased to be teaming with AIC, which is a key Equus technology partner,” says Steve Grady, Equus VP Customer Solutions. “Companies that want to run a virtualized environment on VMware have several hardware options available to them. Equus is integrating these advanced AIC servers and storage platforms into cost-optimized Hyper-Converged VMware-based solutions for our channel partners.”

For more info, visit Equus and AIC.

