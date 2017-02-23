Equus Computer Systems Releases New Nobilis i1612D Modular All-in-One PC

Equus Computer Systems, Inc., a manufacturer of custom hardware solutions, has released the Nobilis i1612D Modular All-in-One PC. The new product is an all-in-one bundle with choices of different monitors, Next Unit of Computing (NUC) small form factor PCs, accessories and cabling.

The Nobilis i1612D is an all-in-one PC that effectively replaces desktop computers and reduces PC footprint by eliminating the PC tower in favor of a monitor-mounted NUC, according to the company. The preconfigured bundle is intended to increase purchasing and setup ease, while also improving serviceability.

The modular nature of the Nobilis i1612D assists with maintenance and in sending the NUC or other components out for service, since the system can be easily disassembled. Additionally, the modular solution enables customers to replace each component separately as it becomes obsolete, eliminating the need to replace monitors each time customers want to upgrade PCs.

The Nobilis i1612D features a 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6260U or i3-6100U Processor, two Dual Channel DDR4 DIMMs, and integrated Intel HD graphics.

