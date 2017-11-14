Equus Launches SDX Platforms at SC17

Equus Compute Solutions has launched its SDX Platforms line of white box custom servers and storage solutions for cost-optimized software defined infrastructures.

The Equus SDX Platforms are Intel Xeon Scalable CPU-based white box 1U, 2U and 4U servers and storage chassis that provide high performance, densely integrated, cost-effective hardware configurations, according to the company. Each of the new SDX Platforms can be customized to support such applications as software defined storage, virtualization, containers, hyper-converged scale-out, content delivery networks, hybrid cloud services, Apache Hadoop big data analysis, machine learning and surveillance storage. SDX Platforms for hyper-converged infrastructure, hybrid cloud services and GPU-based deep learning will be on display in the Equus and Intel booths.

“We have worked closely with our customers’ architecture and engineering teams to design specific hardware platforms that are cost-optimized and deliver maximum performance for the customer’s specific workloads,” says Costa Hasapopoulos, Equus president.

For more info, visit Equus Compute Solutions.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.