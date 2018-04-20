ESI Debuts PAM-STAMP 2018

ESI releases a new version of ESI PAM-STAMP, a solution focused on minimizing tryout time and cost of sheet metal forming manufacturing. This 2018 release offers a tool to help engineers eliminate the last uncertainties before entering the physical tryout. It also predicts the perceived quality after the assembly process of the full component. PAM-STAMP provides the possibility to effectively incorporate the full behavior of the press and die system during the forming process and to derive automatically the material parameters for the most accurate material models. New features of this version also enable review of the final part quality in ESI’s Virtual Light Room.

With the latest release of PAM-STAMP, automotive OEMs can benefit from a solution that enables complete virtual tryout and thus eliminate the last uncertainties before physical tryout, the company reports.

To make sure the final assembled component is within tolerances, not only individual parts can now be managed, but also the full assembly process for doors and closures. PAM-STAMP 2018 addresses thermal joining effects due to spot-welding and intermediate distortion analysis (that is, springback). The new capabilities are also available for (roll-) hemming, with or without gluing of the components. Final dimensional control is enabled and the quality of assembled panels can be reviewed in a Virtual Light Room.

To reach the highest possible simulation accuracy, the ESI team worked on an efficient material characterization wizard that enables engineers to work with the most advanced material models at no additional cost or effort. All material parameters are automatically obtained from standard uni-axial tensile test data.

With this latest release, ESI introduces a method that couples in real time the stamping simulation and tool deformation simulation, to replicate tool shape changes during the entire forming process. The method enables users to achieve accuracy for springback prediction and cosmetic defects analysis.

To fully benefit from all recent developments and run simulations with the highest accuracy, ESI has improved the HPC capabilities of the sheet metal forming solver significantly. Now excellent scalability is available up to 128 cores, which means that even for the largest panels a minimum of two iterations of high quality forming simulation can be completed during working hours.

For more info, visit ESI.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.