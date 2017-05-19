ESI Group Introduces Upcoming Release, ESI IC.IDO 11.1

ESI Group recently presented its latest virtual reality (VR) developments at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference in early May in California’s Silicon Valley.

Working with NVIDIA, ESI has enhanced its VR solution tailored for industrial use. The latest release, ESI IC.IDO 11.1, was developed using aspects of the NVIDIA VRWorks SDK (software development kit). This past release featured an NVIDIA Quadro-enabled rendering framework, making it compatible with consumer and enterprise head-mounted displays (HMDs).