ESI Group Releases PAM-Composites 2017

ESI Group releases ESI PAM-COMPOSITES 2017. The latest version of this simulation software for manufacture of composites, addresses fiber-reinforced structural and semistructural components and multimaterial thermoformed acoustic and cosmetic interior parts and trim for vehicles and aircraft.

With PAM-COMPOSITES 2017, process and design engineers can create a simulated part that matches the exact nature of the composite material, improve process stability, and reduce manufacturing defects for a range of composites types and manufacturing processes, according to ESI Group

PAM-COMPOSITES 2017 targets the thermoformed acoustic and cosmetic multimaterial components typically used in automobile and aircraft interiors. This new version gives users the ability to accurately determine the noise and vibration response (NVH or noise, vibration and harshness) of the manufactured product by predicting the stiffness and thickness in each location of the formed part. Typical defects, such as tearing and skin texture modifications induced during manufacturing, can also be anticipated and corrected through simulation.

Also new in PAM-COMPOSITES 2017, the solution now includes a grid tracing tool that allows engineers to analyze the length variation on each segment of the grid as they would do on physical prototypes. Moreover, the new element elimination functionality allows the visualization of physical holes or fiber separations generated during the thermoforming of composite products. PAM-COMPOSITES 2017 is dedicated to supporting automotive and aircraft interior designers and process engineers who, thanks to its process-oriented graphical interface, no longer need to be experts in finite element analysis.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.