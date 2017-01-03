ESI Group to Showcase Virtual Human-in-the-Loop at CES 2017

ESI Group, a provider of virtual prototyping solutions, will be exhibiting at CES 2017 from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas. At the show, ESI will present ESI Pro-SiVIC, its solution that enables the virtual testing of the sensors serving the various perception systems onboard vehicles or aircraft, and an innovative project for a Virtual Human-in-the-Loop that addresses the cognitive aspects of product performance.

According to ESI, the ESI Pro-SiVIC allows industrial manufacturers to virtually test the operational performance of the various perception systems onboard a vehicle or aircraft. Influencing factors, such as lighting conditions, weather, and other road users are accurately represented. Pro-SiVIC is used to build realistic real-life 3D scenarios and experience them interactively in real-time; eliminating the need for physical prototypes. In this way, users quickly and precisely study the performance of embedded systems in typical or critical use cases.

to virtually take into account cognitive factors for testing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Developed in partnership with the French Institute for Technology and Transportation, IFSTTAR, ESI’s Virtual Human-in-the-Loop is able to predict the perception, mental representations, anticipation and decision of a standard driver to assess how he or she will interact with their vehicle; and the impact of their behavior on the operational performance of new ADAS devices.

For more information, visit ESI Group.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.