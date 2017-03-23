ESI, Huawei Team Up to Showcase Latest Technologies

ESI Group teamed up with information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider Huawei, to showcase their latest solutions for digital transformation at CEBIT 2017 in Hannover, Germany. Technologies presented by the two companies include cloud computing, big data, IoT (Internet of Things) and software-defined networking (SDN).

The companies will also introduce a special focus on Business Security: Cyber Attacks in the Industry 4.0 Era.

As many companies are urged to operate the digital transformation of their processes and businesses, they have to face multiple challenges, such as how to cyber secure their precious data assets. During CeBIT 2017, ESI planned to showcase ESI INENDI, its comprehensive End-to-End Analytics Platform for Industrial Data.

The platform ESI INENDI enables the exploitation of huge amounts of data coming from industrial processes, on top of which can continuously run, tailor-made predictive models fine-tuned by behavioral detection rules. This platform, adaptable to the needs of each industrial company, offers new ways to secure infrastructures and processes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.