Home / New Products / ESI Presents Virtual Performance Solution Software Update

ESI Presents Virtual Performance Solution Software Update

Posted by: admin in New Products, Simulate December 1, 2017

ESI Group releases ESI Virtual Performance Solution (VPS). ESI’s flagship software is designed with the automotive industry in mind, according to the company. The new generation of thermal engine and electric/hybrid vehicles rely on lightweight multimaterial assemblies, including light metals and composites.

VPS offers ways to accurately validate the performance of such structures in an expanding set of domains, including crash, durability, vibro-acoustics and exploiting the benefits of using a single core model. VPS empowers design and simulation experts to rapidly test their innovations on virtual rather than real prototypes.

The latest version of ESI Virtual Performance Solution was designed to meet the biggest challenges of the automotive industry. Image courtesy of ESI Group.

The latest version of ESI Virtual Performance Solution was designed to meet the biggest challenges of the automotive industry. Image courtesy of ESI Group.

VPS 2017 introduces new tire models through co-simulation with Cosin’s flagship software, FTire (Flexible Structure Tire Model), a physics-based, 3D nonlinear tire simulation model.

The 2017 version of VPS offers a DMP scaling up to 256 processors. This opens the way to the crash simulation of most full car models, including the deployment of side and curtain airbags with a precise FPM method (Finite Pointset Method) for gas modeling, in less than 5 hours. This represents a reduction in CPU time up to 60% compared to previous versions of VPS.

The extended scalability offered in VPS 2017 for efficient high-performance computing (HPC) is key to investigating multiple design options, virtually testing the performance of the car around a single core model, and performing iterations before design freeze.

For more info, visit ESI Group.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

Tagged with:

About admin

© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy