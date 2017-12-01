ESI Presents Virtual Performance Solution Software Update

VPS 2017 introduces new tire models through co-simulation with Cosin’s flagship software, FTire (Flexible Structure Tire Model), a physics-based, 3D nonlinear tire simulation model.

The 2017 version of VPS offers a DMP scaling up to 256 processors. This opens the way to the crash simulation of most full car models, including the deployment of side and curtain airbags with a precise FPM method (Finite Pointset Method) for gas modeling, in less than 5 hours. This represents a reduction in CPU time up to 60% compared to previous versions of VPS.

The extended scalability offered in VPS 2017 for efficient high-performance computing (HPC) is key to investigating multiple design options, virtually testing the performance of the car around a single core model, and performing iterations before design freeze.

For more info, visit ESI Group.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.