ESI Releases Virtual Seat Solution 2017

ESI Group releases ESI Virtual Seat Solution 2017, a software specifically designed for the virtual prototyping of seats in the aeronautics and ground transportation industries. The software solution empowers OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and seat suppliers to design, test, improve and precertify their seat prototypes, fully and virtually, without the need for costly physical prototypes.

In the latest release of Virtual Seat Solution 2017, ESI has extended the software’s capabilities to support safety standards and help engineers consider a diversity of seat occupants.

The dedicated aeronautic version of Virtual Seat Solution 2017 offers a fully guided Head Impact Criteria (HIC) process, addressing a challenging precertification test.

Aside from seat certification, Virtual Seat Solution 2017 offers dedicated functionalities and human models for the assessment of comfort and living space. In this version, ESI has extended its human model library to include elderly, overweight and disabled people and thereby enables evaluation of the comfort of the seat for a wide range of passengers.

Human models embedded in Virtual Seat Solution 2017 include human thermal modeling and thermal comfort criteria, which are needed to evaluate the effect of a heated seat on the comfort of its occupant. This version also incorporates dedicated functionalities for the heating pad and thermostat design of the seat.

Though it is now standard, H-Point prediction and its optimization are still challenging, especially for seat designs. This latest release of Virtual Seat Solution makes it easier, thanks to dedicated foam material optimization tools.

Seat engineers are now able to design more innovative products by quickly and efficiently exploring creative concepts. The core of this new version is to maintain cost and time effectiveness while offering the best possible seat for every passenger.

